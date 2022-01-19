Adventus Mining to raise $C30M
Jan. 19, 2022 5:32 PM ETAdventus Mining Corporation (ADVZF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Adventus Mining (OTCQX:ADVZF) enters an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 30.93M units at a price of C$0.97 per unit; gross proceeds of ~C$30M.
- Wheaton Precious Metals has indicated that they intend to participate in the proposed financing to a maximum fully diluted ownership position of 9.9%.
- Net proceeds of the offering will be used to support pre-construction and optimization costs at Curipamba, infill and expansion drilling at El Domo’s underground deposit, an initial drill program at the Santiago Project, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.