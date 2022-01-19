Marcus unit partners with MetaMedia to leverage cloud-based content delivery platform
Jan. 19, 2022 5:34 PM ETMCSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Marcus' (NYSE:MCS) unit Marcus Theatres partners with MetaMedia, a cloud-based content delivery platform for cinemas, drive-ins and other out-of-home venues.
- The MetaMedia Entertainment Network will serve as the pipeline for delivering entertainment to Marcus Theatres.
- The platform, powered by Microsoft Azure, provides for the rapid and cost-saving delivery of live-streamed events, movies, advertising, movie DCPs and trailers from major Hollywood studios.
- "We were drawn to the operating and cost efficiencies of MetaMedia's technology... we are looking forward to new revenue-generating opportunities through our partnership to bring more diverse programming to guests, especially live and interactive events," said Rolando Rodriguez, CEO, Marcus Theatres.