Marcus unit partners with MetaMedia to leverage cloud-based content delivery platform

Jan. 19, 2022 5:34 PM ETMCSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Marcus' (NYSE:MCS) unit Marcus Theatres partners with MetaMedia, a cloud-based content delivery platform for cinemas, drive-ins and other out-of-home venues.
  • The MetaMedia Entertainment Network will serve as the pipeline for delivering entertainment to Marcus Theatres.
  • The platform, powered by Microsoft Azure, provides for the rapid and cost-saving delivery of live-streamed events, movies, advertising, movie DCPs and trailers from major Hollywood studios.
  • "We were drawn to the operating and cost efficiencies of MetaMedia's technology... we are looking forward to new revenue-generating opportunities through our partnership to bring more diverse programming to guests, especially live and interactive events," said Rolando Rodriguez, CEO, Marcus Theatres.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.