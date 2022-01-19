Retail giants turns to automated warehouse concepts with labor availability still a struggle
- The concept of automated warehouses is catching more attention with staffing shortages still an issue even with employment levels across distribution centers at all-time highs and wage increases doled out. While short term strategies such as bonuses, accelerated pay raises and tuition reimbursement are noted by McKinsey to be helping, the long-term implications of a high reliance on labor are becoming more clear in the retail industry amid both the pandemic and recovery period.
- Many retail giants are already well on the path of investing in automation industry technology and innovations. New concepts include building out the supply chain-as-a-service model and utilizing technology that integrates multiple solutions to help retailers meet demand.
- Automated warehouse moves: DHL has plans to deploy up to 2,000 robots in warehouses, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is allocating nearly $14B for warehouse automation and related business areas. SoftBank paid $2.8B for a stake in warehouse automation company AutoStore. Fast Retailing's (OTCPK:FRCOF) Uniqlo aims to have a fully automated warehouse online in China by the end of August as part of $865M investment aimed at speeding up the online business. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with over 200K robots already working in its warehouses and continues to develop proprietary automation solutions via Amazon Robotics with a goal of boosting warehouse productivity to lower the company's overall labor burden. Nike (NYSE:NKE) has robots at several of its plants in Asia. Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) has notably partnered with multiple automation startups.
- Some of the publicly-traded companies involved in automated warehouse functions include Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and IBM (NYSE:IBM).
- Read what XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) said about the company's use of robots during a conference call last year.