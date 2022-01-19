President Biden says Fed recalibrating support for economy is 'appropriate"
Jan. 19, 2022
- With retail inflation at a four-decade high and the economy growing, President Joe Biden said "it's appropriate ... as Fed Chairman [Jerome] Powell has indicated, to recalibrate the support that is now necessary," he said during a press conference marking his first year in office.
- He also pointed to his administration's efforts to fight inflation by trying to unsnarl supply chain disruptions and cracking down on unfair market competition.
- "We need to get inflation under control," he said in his opening remarks.
- Inflation, though, is the Federal Reserve's domain, Biden said, adding that he respects the independence of the Fed.
- Also, in the broad-ranging press conference, Biden said the Build Back Better agenda may have to be broken up to get as as much of it passed as possible, then "come back and fight for the rest later."
- "It's clear to me that we're gonna have to probably break it up," he said, as the bill has been stalled since December.
