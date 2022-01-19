Liquidmetal Technologies' golf unit inks sub-license deal with Amorphous Tech Japan
Jan. 19, 2022 5:46 PM ETLQMTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCQB:LQMT) said its subsidiary Liquidmetal Golf entered into a sub-license deal with Amorphous Technologies Japan (ATJ)
- ATJ will focus its efforts on developing golf clubs using LQMT's technology and selling them across the globe, starting in Japan.
- The sublicense excludes consumer electronic products and watches and watch components, and it excludes the right to sublicense without LQMT's unit's consent.
- The 3-year deal provides for a running royalty to the unit of 3% of the net sales price of licensed products, as per an SEC filing.
- Earlier in the day, LQMT announced a 5-year manufacturing supply deal with Dongguan Yihao Metal Technology.
- Under the deal, Yihao will serve as a non-exclusive contract manufacturer for amorphous alloy parts offered and sold by LQMT at prices determined on a “cost-plus” basis, as per the SEC filing.