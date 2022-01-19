Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate.
- Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter.
- For the full year, KMI reported attributable net income of $1.78B, compared to $119M in 2020, and DCF of $5.46B, vs. $4.59B in 2020, primarily related to the company's strong performance during the February winter storm and are thus largely non-recurring.
- Kinder Morgan says Q4 gasoline volumes rose 7% while jet fuel volumes jumped 48%, but natural gas transport volumes were fell 3%, with declines on Colorado Interstate Gas Pipeline, hurt by lower output in the Rockies basin.
- For FY 2022, Kinder Morgan expects to raise its dividend to $1.11/share, up 3% from 2021 declared dividends.
- The company expects ~$2.5B in earnings for the year, with adjusted EBITDA of $7.2B and DCF of $4.7B.
- Kinder Morgan approved a $0.27/share dividend for Q4, a 3% raise over the prior-year quarter.