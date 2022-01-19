Hot Stocks: Silver, gold rally; ZGNX takeover deal; OESX cuts guidance; CRDF clinical data; NSTS rises in debut
Jan. 19, 2022 6:06 PM ETZogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)AG, GFI, AU, HL, NSTS, OESX, CRDFBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Stocks continued their recent weakness on Wednesday, adding to a slide posted during the previous session. Continued market repricing in anticipation of higher interest rates once again dragged shares lower.
- While a more hawkish Federal Reserve has weighed heavily on most equities, one sector saw a massive price increase on the prospect of higher rates: precious metals. Gold and silver names saw substantial buying interest as the price of their underlying commodities moved to multi-month highs.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) all posted double-digit percentage gains.
- Elsewhere in the market, NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) also bucked the market's otherwise downward trend. The stock popped more than 25% in its post-IPO debut.
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was another standout gainer, expanding its value by two-thirds on news of a takeover deal.
- Turning to some of the day's biggest decliners, Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) posted a double-digit percentage slide after it slashed its revenue guidance. Meanwhile, the release of updated clinical trial data sent Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) tumbling to a fresh 52-week low.
Sector In Focus
- Higher metals prices and strong production statistics gave a lift to silver and gold stocks on Wednesday.
- Gold climbed about 1.7% on the day, while silver surged more than 3%. Both precious metals reached their highest closing levels since November, as expectations for higher interest rates continue to get priced into the market.
- First Majestic Silver (AG) and Gold Fields Limited (GFI) were among the best-performing stocks in the group, with both climbing nearly 13% on the session. AngloGold Ashanti (AU) and Hecla Mining (HL) both jumped almost 12%.
Standout Gainer
- NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) represented a highlight in an otherwise skimpy IPO calendar so far in 2022, rising nearly 26% in its debut session.
- NSTS Bancorp priced its IPO of about 5.3M shares at $10 per share. It opened well above this level, starting its Wall Street career at a level of $12.75 before quickly jumping to an early high of $12.90.
- The stock finished off this level but still ended the day at $12.59 -- $2.59 above its IPO price.
Standout Loser
- A pessimistic forecast sent shares of Orion Energy Systems (OESX) reeling. The stock dropped 17% after the LED lighting and intelligent controls company slashed its revenue forecast.
- The firm said it now expects a quarterly top-line figure of around $30.5M. This was below the $40.5M that analysts were predicting.
- OESX also slashed its full-year forecast, saying it now projected a figure of $130M. Previously, the firm had targeted a number of at least $150M.
- Weighed down by the updated guidance, OESX plunged 68 cents to finish Wednesday at $3.31. Shares also set a new intraday 52-week low of $3.21.
- Overall, OESX has dropped nearly 70% from the same time last year.
Notable New High
- Shares of drugmaker Zogenix (ZGNX) skyrocketed nearly 66% on news of a deal to be acquired Belgium-based UCB.
- The purchase price equates to $26 per share, with another $2 per share possible based on the achievement of certain milestones. The deal could be worth a total of $1.9B.
- ZGNX specializes in the development of treatments for rare disorders. The company's main product is Fintepla, an FDA-approved treatment for a rare form of epilepsy.
- News of the acquisition deal sent the stock higher by $10.28 on Wednesday, with shares closing at $25.92. The stock also set an intraday 52-week high of $26.57.
Notable New Low
- Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) plunged nearly 26% to reach a fresh 52-week low, dragged down by clinical data for a developmental cancer treatment that was not as strong as investors had hoped.
- The company announced updated data from a Phase 1b/2 trial of its onvansertib as a second-line treatment for colorectal cancer. The figures showed that 17 of 48 patients across all dose levels saw either a complete response or partial response. This equated to an overall response rate of 35%.
- This represented a diminished ORR compared to previous data in the trial. Stats from September indicated a response rate of 42% -- a figure that sparked a massive buying spree at the time.
- Wednesday's results had the opposite impact. Shares plunged $1.59 to finish at $4.55. The slide more than reversed gains posted over much of December and early January, with shares setting a new intraday 52-week low of $4.45 during the session.
