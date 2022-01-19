First Internet Bank tops Q4 estimates on higher net interest income

Jan. 19, 2022 6:04 PM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Old Fashioned Bank Sign

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

  • First Internet Bancorp's (NASDAQ:INBK) Q4 earnings and revenue beat the consensus as net interest income and margin improve.
  • Net interest income of $23.5M in Q4 rises from $20.9M in Q3 and $18.9M in Q4 2020. Net interest margin improves to 2.30% in Q4, up from 2.00% in Q3 and 1.78% in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 total interest expense of $10.7M declines 11.8% and falls 27.7% from Q4 2020.
  • Q4 noninterest income of $7.7M vs. $7.8M in Q3 and $12.7M in Q4 2020, driven by lower revenues from mortgage banking activities, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans.
  • Noninterest expense jumps to $17.0M in Q4 from $14.5M in both Q3 and Q4 2020.
  • Q4 total loans of $2.9B drifts lower by 1.7% Q/Q and falls 5.6% from Q4 2020.
  • Conference call starts on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Earlier, First Internet Bank's Q4 diluted EPS of $1.25 beats the $1.18 consensus and gains from $1.21 in Q3. Revenue of $31.2M in Q4 tops the $22.83M estimate and rises from $28.73M in Q3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.