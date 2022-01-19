First Internet Bank tops Q4 estimates on higher net interest income
Jan. 19, 2022 6:04 PM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- First Internet Bancorp's (NASDAQ:INBK) Q4 earnings and revenue beat the consensus as net interest income and margin improve.
- Net interest income of $23.5M in Q4 rises from $20.9M in Q3 and $18.9M in Q4 2020. Net interest margin improves to 2.30% in Q4, up from 2.00% in Q3 and 1.78% in Q4 2020.
- Q4 total interest expense of $10.7M declines 11.8% and falls 27.7% from Q4 2020.
- Q4 noninterest income of $7.7M vs. $7.8M in Q3 and $12.7M in Q4 2020, driven by lower revenues from mortgage banking activities, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans.
- Noninterest expense jumps to $17.0M in Q4 from $14.5M in both Q3 and Q4 2020.
- Q4 total loans of $2.9B drifts lower by 1.7% Q/Q and falls 5.6% from Q4 2020.
- Conference call starts on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Earlier, First Internet Bank's Q4 diluted EPS of $1.25 beats the $1.18 consensus and gains from $1.21 in Q3. Revenue of $31.2M in Q4 tops the $22.83M estimate and rises from $28.73M in Q3.