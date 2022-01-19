Disney more than doubled CEO Chapek's pay in 2021
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) more than doubled the pay of CEO Bob Chapek in 2021 - sending him into the post-Iger era more richly compensated, according to its SEC filings.
- The company filed its proxy statement ahead of the annual shareholder meeting set for March 9.
- Chapek's total compensation for 2021 went to $32.5 million, up from 2020's $14.2 million, according to the executive compensation disclosure. Of that, he received a salary of $2.5 million (up from $1.8 million), as well as $10.2 million in stock awards, $3.75 million in option awards, and $14.33 million in non-equity incentive compensation.
- Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy also saw her pay nearly double, to $21.7 million total from 2020's $11 million.
- Outgoing Executive Chairman Robert Iger drew the most compensation among named execs: his total compensation jumped to $45.9 million in 2021, from $21 million in 2020. Iger officially exited Disney as of Dec. 31.
- Compensation for General Counsel Alan Braverman was $16.7 million; for Chief Communications Officer Zenia Mucha, it was $7.6 million; and for Chief Human Resources Officer M. Jayne Parker, it was $9.5 million.
- At the annual meeting, the board is recommending votes for company proposals (electing 11 directors, ratifying its CPA and approving say-on-pay) but opposing five shareholder proposals, including calls for lobbying disclosures, lowering the threshold for calling a special meeting, a human rights diligence report, a race/gender pay-gap report, and a workplace nondiscrimination audit and report.
- Earlier Wednesday, Disney announced it was building an international hub as a fourth major content engine for the company.