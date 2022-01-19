First Majestic Silver rockets higher as silver price surges
Jan. 19, 2022 6:25 PM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)XAGUSD:CURBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) surged +12.7% in today's trading to close at $11.88, busting through the $10.30-$11.40 range for the first time in a month and a half, as precious metals posted big gains across the board.
- Comex silver (XAGUSD:CUR) for March delivery settled +3.2% to $24.23/oz., the highest since November 22 and following a 2.5% gain yesterday, while February gold gained 1.7%.
- Yesterday, First Majestic Silver reported FY 2021 production reached a new record of 26.9M silver equiv. oz., a 32% boost compared from 2020.
- Full-year silver production jumped 10% to 12.8M oz., below the lower end of revised guidance of 13M-13.8 M oz., but the company's gold production skied more than 90% Y/Y to 192,353 oz., at the higher end of 181K-194K oz. guidance.
- First Majestic expects 2022 total production from its four operating mines of 32.2M-35.8M silver equiv. oz., up 27% Y/Y at the midpoint, comprised of 12.2M-13.5M oz. of silver and 258K-288K oz. of gold.
- First Majestic finished out 2021 with a strong Q4 but he does not see the stock as a Buy, Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart writes in a new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.