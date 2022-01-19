Berkshire Hathaway proposes $3.9B Iowa wind, solar project
Jan. 19, 2022
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) unveils plans for a $3.9B renewable energy project in Iowa, including wind and solar generation, in a project that could rank as one of the biggest in the renewable industry.
- In a filing with the Iowa Utilities Board, Berkshire's MidAmerican Energy says its proposed Wind PRIME prject would add more than 2K MW of wind generation and 50 MW of solar generation to Iowa, bolstering the state's already significant wind market.
- The company also says it would fund feasibility studies focused on other clean generation technologies, including carbon capture, energy storage and small modular nuclear reactors.
- If approved, MidAmerican says it plans to complete construction of the project in late 2024.
