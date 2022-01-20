Vale ordered by prosecutors to fix 18 mining dams after heavy rains
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) must carry out preventive work on 18 tailings dams at the company's mines as a result of heavy rains in December and January, it is told by prosecutors in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.
- An analysis of 31 dams revealed the need for the measures, the prosecutor's office said, while also stressing there was no direct damage to the highest risk structures.
- The company will have 10 days to present a technical report informing of the measures taken or provide a schedule for reducing damage and repairing dams.
- Vale said earlier this month that heavy rains partially halted operations at its Southeastern and South iron ore systems in Brazil.
- Vale shares jumped 4.3% in today's trading alongside soaring metals prices, helped by China's latest moves to stimulate its economy.