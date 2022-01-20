Chesapeake Energy nears $2.4B deal to buy Chief Oil & Gas - Reuters

Jan. 19, 2022 8:38 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is in talks to acquire privately owned Chief Oil & Gas for ~$2.4B including debt, according to a Reuters report.
  • A deal for Chief Oil & Gas, founded and controlled by Texas wildcatter Trevor Rees-Jones, reportedly could be announced as soon as this week, although any deal could fall apart at the last minute.
  • Chesapeake is a different company than in the old days, Bank of America analysts said recently in starting coverage with a Buy rating and $90 price target.
