GeoPark Q4 production trimmed by lower natural gas output

Jan. 19, 2022 1:54 PM ETGeoPark Limited (GPRK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • GeoPark (GPRK +2.9%) pushes higher after saying Q4 production fell 4% Y/Y to 37.9K boe/day from 39.3K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower natural gas output in Chile, Brazil and Argentina.
  • For the full year, GeoPark averaged oil and gas production of 37.6K boe/day, in line with 37K-38K boe/day guidance, with exit production of 39.3K boe/day, which includes 1.8K boe/day in Argentina blocks that are being divested.
  • The company says it is engaged in the most active drilling program in its history, with nine rigs operating in three high-potential hydrocarbon basins.
  • GeoPark plans $160M-$180M in 2022 capital spending to drill 40-48 gross wells, including 15-20 gross exploration/appraisal wells; at $65-$70/bbl Brent oil, the company says the program would generate $90M-$140M in free cash flow.
  • GeoPark "has the ability to continue driving substantial shareholder returns," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
