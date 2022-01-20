Shell set for major work at Europe's biggest oil refinery
Jan. 19, 2022
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is preparing to carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands in the coming five months.
- Shell says it will inspect, clean and replace a large number of installations inside and out, with work scheduled to begin later this month and last until the end of June.
- Pernis is Europe's largest oil refinery, with the capacity to process 404K bbl/day.
