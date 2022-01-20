Shell set for major work at Europe's biggest oil refinery

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is preparing to carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands in the coming five months.
  • Shell says it will inspect, clean and replace a large number of installations inside and out, with work scheduled to begin later this month and last until the end of June.
  • Pernis is Europe's largest oil refinery, with the capacity to process 404K bbl/day.
  • Royal Dutch Shell "stands to provide a very high 10%-plus shareholder yield during 2022 with their combined dividends and share buybacks poised to surge," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.
