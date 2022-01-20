Tropical Smoothie Cafe is said to plan for IPO this year
Jan. 19, 2022 10:12 PM ETPTLO, BROS, SGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is said to be planning an initial public offering this year that may value the chain at a minimum of $1B.
- The restaurant chain is working with Morgan Stanley and Jefferies on the IPO, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie announced in September that it had opened 1,000 locations systemwide after opening its first location in 1997. Private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners announced it agreed to purchase the fast-casual chain in September 2020.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe will join other restaurant chains that gave gone public recently including Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO), Sweet Green (NYSE:SG) and Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS).