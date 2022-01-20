China rate cuts lift Asia market
Jan. 20, 2022 12:54 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Japan +1.28%. December trade balance -¥582.4B vs. -¥486.8B.
- China +0.37%. China once again cuts it 1-year rate by 10 bps to 3.7%, after lowering it in December to 3.8%. 5-year LPR is cut to 4.6%. The cut to the 5-year is significant for the property sector as it influences the rate on mortgages.
- Hong Kong +2.38%.
- Australia +0.20%. Employment Change: +64.8K expected 30.0K, prior 366.1K, Unemployment Rate: 4.2% expected 4.5%, prior 4.6%. January consumer inflation +4.4% vs. +4.8% prior.
- U.S. markets closed 1% lower yesterday. Nasdaq -1.1%, Dow -1%, S&P -1%. Futures are trading higher Dow +0.38%, S&P +0.36%, Nasdaq +0.44%.
- In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 16 cents to $85.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 24 cents to $88.20 per barrel in London.