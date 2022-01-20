China rate cuts lift Asia market

Jan. 20, 2022 12:54 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Japan +1.28%. December trade balance -¥582.4B vs. -¥486.8B.
  • China +0.37%. China once again cuts it 1-year rate by 10 bps to 3.7%, after lowering it in December to 3.8%. 5-year LPR is cut to 4.6%. The cut to the 5-year is significant for the property sector as it influences the rate on mortgages.
  • Hong Kong +2.38%.
  • Australia +0.20%. Employment Change: +64.8K expected 30.0K, prior 366.1K, Unemployment Rate: 4.2% expected 4.5%, prior 4.6%. January consumer inflation +4.4% vs. +4.8% prior.
  • U.S. markets closed 1% lower yesterday. Nasdaq -1.1%, Dow -1%, S&P -1%. Futures are trading higher Dow +0.38%, S&P +0.36%, Nasdaq +0.44%.
  • In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 16 cents to $85.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 24 cents to $88.20 per barrel in London.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.