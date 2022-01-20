SPAC Banyan Acquisition prices $210M IPO, trading starts today

  • Banyan Acquisition (BYN.U) priced its upsized initial public offering of 21M units at $10/unit; units will be listed on NYSE under the symbol, "BYN.U" and trading starts today.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.15M units.
  • Post trading commences, stocks and warrants will be listed on NYSE under the symbols, "BYN" and "BYN.WS" respectively.
  • Offering is expected to close on Jan.24.
  • SPAC Banyan Acquisition plans to focus its search on businesses within the foodservice industry.
