SPAC Banyan Acquisition prices $210M IPO, trading starts today
Jan. 20, 2022 5:39 AM ETBanyan Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/3 War) (BYN.U)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Banyan Acquisition (BYN.U) priced its upsized initial public offering of 21M units at $10/unit; units will be listed on NYSE under the symbol, "BYN.U" and trading starts today.
- Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.15M units.
- Post trading commences, stocks and warrants will be listed on NYSE under the symbols, "BYN" and "BYN.WS" respectively.
- Offering is expected to close on Jan.24.
- SPAC Banyan Acquisition plans to focus its search on businesses within the foodservice industry.