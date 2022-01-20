BeiGene receives approval of supplemental new drug application for BRUKINSA in China

Jan. 20, 2022 5:41 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a supplemental new drug application ((sNDA)) for BeiGene’s BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) as a treatment for adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).
  • The acceptance was supported by clinical results from the randomized, open-label, multicenter Phase 3 ASPEN trial (NCT03053400) comparing BRUKINSA to ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) or treatment-naïve (TN) WM.
  • In June 2021, BRUKINSA has received the China NMPA approval for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).
