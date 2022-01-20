Hyatt plans two new U.K. hotels with Hyatt Regency & Hyatt House London Stratford

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Hyatt Hotels' (NYSE:H) Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Stratford City Hotels, wholly owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford.
  • Post an extensive refurbishment, both hotels are expected to open in 2Q22.
  • "The addition of these two hotels will be another exciting step in growing Hyatt's brand presence in U.K. and in creating a network of hotels across the key commercial and leisure markets in the country," VP of development Europe, Hyatt Felicity Black Roberts commented.
  • The properties will also be easily accessible to Heathrow International Airport via the new Queen Elizabeth Crossrail line due to open mid 2022.
