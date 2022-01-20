Air Liquide expands its India presence with new ASU in Northern India

Jan. 20, 2022 6:03 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) plans to invest ~€40M in a new Air Separation Unit (ASU) dedicated to Industrial Merchant activities in Kosi, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Northern India.
  • This unit will have a production capacity of 350 tonnes per day, with a maximum of 300 tonnes of oxygen for supporting small-and-medium sized customers of liquid and packaged gases in Northern India.
  • Air Liquide India, present for 30+ years in India, will build, own and operate this ASU, which is planned to start operating by 2023 end.
  • The new ASU owns and operates 4 ASUs in North & West of India and will finalize in 2022 the construction of a 5th ASU in Nagpur (West India).
