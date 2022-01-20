New York City REIT collects 95% of original cash rent in Q4
Jan. 20, 2022 6:16 AM ETNew York City REIT, Inc. (NYC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) has collected 95% of the original cash rent due for Q4 as of Jan.19, 2022; marks the highest since the pandemic started.
- It has also signed a 5-year lease renewal with the New York Department of State for ~45K sq. feet at 123 William Street, worth ~$10.1M in straight-line rent over the new lease term.
- "We believe that our proactive asset management strategy contributed not only to our increasing rent collection success, but also to success in our leasing initiatives as evidenced by the recently renewed lease," CEO Michael Weil commented.