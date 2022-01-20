As China cuts rates is it time to add portfolio protection with Chinese stocks?
- China's central bank cuts key lending rates on Thursday, continuing a move to ease monetary policy.
- The People's Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.7% from 3.8%. It was the second cut in a month.
- The bank also lowered its five-year loan prime rate to 4.6% from 4.65%, the first time it has reduced the rate since April 2020.
- The moves lifted major stock indexes across Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (HSI) is up 3.3% and Japan's Nikkei (NKY:IND) is up 1.1%.
- "As Wall Street correlated world stock markets remain focused on the risks posed by the Fed’s so-called hawkish pivot, the Chinese equity asset class should prove defensive in any future Wall Street-led global risk-off move triggered by escalating Fed tightening concerns," Jefferies' Christopher Wood writes. "This is because China spent most of last year tightening and has now begun to ease."
- China's policy towards the residential property market is easing, Wood says, and end-of-December data "shows an encouraging pickup in property sales in China."
- A big concern, though, is the COVID suppression policy and how effective it can be in the face of Omicron, he adds.
- No "major change in policy towards the pandemic should be expected prior to the completion of the Beijing Winter Olympics on 20 February," he says. "Still after that there is a real question of whether some sort of a change of policy will be required."
- "But that has political implications given President Xi Jinping is closely associated with the successful policy and is due to be reappointed to the top job at the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party to be held in November."
- "The best hedge for owning a Chinese equity portfolio remains owning long-term Chinese government bonds in what should be viewed as a classic risk parity strategy," Wood adds.
- China's moves to stimulate the economy has also pushed metals to all-time highs.