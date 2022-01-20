Bunge to acquire 33% stake in UPL's associate firm Sinagro in Brazil
Jan. 20, 2022 6:27 AM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) will acquire a 33% stake in Brazil-based Sinagro, an associate company of India’s leading agrochemical firm UPL Ltd. to strengthen its grain orientation strategy in Brazil.
- Sinagro is a reseller of grains and agricultural products based in Brazil.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
Rossano de Angelis Junior, Agribusiness VP, Bunge Ltd., said: "This transaction will contribute to Bunge´s grain origination capabilities and to its access to producers in the region. In addition, Sinagro and Bunge are closely aligned on their global vision of being the preferred partner in sustainable solutions for oilseeds, commodities, and related ingredients, both for farmers and end customers," says Rossano de Angelis Junior, Bunge´s Agribusiness VP.