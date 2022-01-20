Fifth Third Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.03, revenue of $2.03B beats by $10M

  • Fifth Third Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FITB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $2.03B (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • FY21 ROTCE of 16.6%; adjusted ROTCE of 19.1% excl. AOCI
  • Average C&I loan growth ex. PPP of 7% compared to 3Q21 (end of period growth of 11%)
  • Average securities balances increased just 1% compared to 3Q21
  • NCO ratio of 0.14%; NPL ratio of 0.44%; commercial criticized assets declined 13% compared to 3Q21
  • Repurchased shares totaling $316 million as part of capital plan; targeting 9.0% CET1
