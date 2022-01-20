Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones futures rise as Wall Street looks for first gain of the week
Jan. 20, 2022 7:07 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), NDXINDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Stock index futures point to a rebound from the last-hour selloff in the previous session.
- Trading could be choppy through the session, though, as it has been this holiday-shortened week.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.9% are doing the best, but the index entered correction territory yesterday, off 10% from highs. That's provoking debate about real yields hitting tech and growth further or whether they will climb a wall of worry.
- S&P futures (SPX) +0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.5% are also higher.
- "Sentiment has weaved in and out of positive/negative territory like the most tangled of hairstyles over the last 24 hours but the US session was ultimately defined by the S&P 500 nose diving in the last 45 minutes of trading," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes.
- "Tech stocks taking a hit from higher discount rates makes intuitive sense, and the last time the Nasdaq had a -10% correction was February 2021, when real 10yr rates had also sold off around 50bps."
- Rates are up a little this morning, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 1 basis point to 1.84%.
- On the economic calendar, weekly jobless claims and the January Philly Fed numbers arrive before the bell. Claims are expected to dip to 220K, while the manufacturing gauge is seen rising to 20.
- Claims "have omicron-related importance," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan says. "Most of the demand impact from omicron is delayed demand - people chose not to spend now, and the money saved is spent later. But if people lose their jobs or income from omicron, there is now less government support. Demand lost in that case is permanent - there is no money saved to be spent later."
- Existing home sales for December, which are expected to tick down slightly, come after the start of trading.
- "Residential real estate is complicated by structural changes - for the first time in 250 years, urban living is a lifestyle choice, not an economic necessity," Donovan says. "The data is also a reminder that most US households are not moving house - and so have the savings of lower mortgage rates without the costs of higher house prices."
- Among individual stocks, United Airlines is down premarket with capacity this year expected to be lower than 2019.