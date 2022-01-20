Amazon to open first clothing store later 2022 in Glendale, California: CNBC

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to open its first clothing store in the physical world in a Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, Calif. later this year.
  • "You'll find everything from the $10 basic to the designer jeans to the $400 timeless piece. We want to meet every budget and every price point," managing director of Amazon Style told CNBC.
  • Amazon forayed into the physical space first with a bookstore in 2015, then vaulted into the space by acquiring upscale grocer Whole Foods in 2017; later launched a number of other formats, including grab-and-go convenience outlets.
  • Similar to its other physical formats, the Amazon Style stores attempt to blend the company's online and offline shopping experience wherein shoppers would be able to access their in-store purchase history in the Amazon app.
  • In order to cut down clutter like in any retail store, shoppers will rely heavily on their smartphone in order to browse the store for sizes and colors available in a single product display of one style.
