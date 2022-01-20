M&T Bank Non-GAAP EPS of $3.50 beats by $0.24, revenue of $1.51B beats by $40M
Jan. 20, 2022 6:41 AM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- M&T Bank press release (NYSE:MTB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.50 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $1.51B (-1.9% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "Despite last year's challenging environment, M&T realized significant increases in both diluted earnings per share and net income. These results reflect our prudent credit underwriting, improved economic conditions and growth in noninterest income. Our capital position remains very strong. During the year we saw our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increase to 11.4% from 10.0% at the end of 2020. Looking forward, we stand ready to complete our acquisition of People's United and to strategically deploy our excess liquidity and capital as we manage through a likely period of rising interest rates and elevated inflation."