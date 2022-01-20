Black Sesame Technologies selects Blackberry QNX to power its latest chipset
Jan. 20, 2022 6:45 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Black Sesame Technologies has selected BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) QNX technology to power its latest chipset developed for autonomous driving.
- The combined technology is slated to be ready for mass production by a leading Chinese automaker in 2022.
- "BlackBerry has deep expertise and a strong track record in providing leading edge software platform solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security that make us a trusted partner for the automotive industry," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry. "We are pleased to collaborate with Black Sesame as they start to deploy their AI enabled A1000 chipset for autonomous driving into mass production vehicles."
- Shares up 1% premarket.