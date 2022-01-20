BioAdaptives signs LOI to acquire oxygenated water technology patent

Jan. 20, 2022 6:48 AM ETBioAdaptives, Inc. (BDPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BioAdaptives (OTCPK:BDPT) entered into a LOI with inventor Thomas J. Mohr, to acquire rights to his U.S. Patent which covers technology used in enhancing the capability of water to hold significantly larger amounts of oxygen.
  • The technology produces stable oxygenated water that provides a prolonged benefit following ingestion.
  • This technology has been successfully demonstrated in commercial and lab-based environments, and the treated water product has been used to great effect on a small scale.
  • Agreement terms are not finalized but involve a long-term option, licenses and a consulting agreement with the prospect of expanded scope and duration, in exchange for cash, royalties and warrants.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.