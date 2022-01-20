BioAdaptives signs LOI to acquire oxygenated water technology patent
Jan. 20, 2022 6:48 AM ETBioAdaptives, Inc. (BDPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BioAdaptives (OTCPK:BDPT) entered into a LOI with inventor Thomas J. Mohr, to acquire rights to his U.S. Patent which covers technology used in enhancing the capability of water to hold significantly larger amounts of oxygen.
- The technology produces stable oxygenated water that provides a prolonged benefit following ingestion.
- This technology has been successfully demonstrated in commercial and lab-based environments, and the treated water product has been used to great effect on a small scale.
- Agreement terms are not finalized but involve a long-term option, licenses and a consulting agreement with the prospect of expanded scope and duration, in exchange for cash, royalties and warrants.