The Travelers Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20 beats by $1.40, earned premiums of $8.02B beats by $20M
Jan. 20, 2022 6:58 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- The Travelers Companies press release (NYSE:TRV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20 beats by $1.40.
- Earned premiums of $8.02B (+7.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Consolidated combined ratio of 88.0% and underlying combined ratio of 88.7%.
- Net written premiums of $7.995 billion, up 10% compared to the prior year quarter; record full year net written premiums of $31.959 billion, up 7% compared to the prior year.
- Book value per share of $119.77, up 4% from year-end 2020; adjusted book value per share of $109.76, up 10% from year-end 2020.