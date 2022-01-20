Cummins and Isuzu are partnering on a battery electric truck
Jan. 20, 2022
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCPK:ISUZY) strike a deal to work together to create a prototype medium-duty, battery electric truck to demonstrate in North America.
- The partnership will see Cummins integrate its PowerDrive6000 into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022.
- Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Isuzu will explore opportunities to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America. Looking further down the road, the companies will seek opportunities to further expand collaborations to drive global growth.
