Cummins and Isuzu are partnering on a battery electric truck

Jan. 20, 2022 6:59 AM ETIsuzu Motors Limited (ISUZY), CMIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Businessman Signing Contract or Legal Papers

ilkercelik/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCPK:ISUZY) strike a deal to work together to create a prototype medium-duty, battery electric truck to demonstrate in North America.
  • The partnership will see Cummins integrate its PowerDrive6000 into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022.
  • Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Isuzu will explore opportunities to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America. Looking further down the road, the companies will seek opportunities to further expand collaborations to drive global growth.
