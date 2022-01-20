BHP shareholders dump dual listing, backing streamlined structure
Jan. 20, 2022 7:02 AM ETBHP Group (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP (NYSE:BHP) investors in London and Sydney have approved plans to scrap the company's dual listing in favor of a main listing in Sydney.
- Proxy votes show 96% of U.K. shareholders favored dropping the current dual-listing structure, and 97% of investors voted for the plan at a company shareholder meeting in London.
- After unifying the shares, BHP will drop out of the FTSE 100 but retain standard listings in London, New York and Johannesburg.
- Earlier this week, BHP's operational report showed iron ore output was better than expected, but production of copper, metallurgical coal and thermal coal all missed expectations.