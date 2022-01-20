Baker Hughes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.04, revenue of $5.52B beats by $20M
- Baker Hughes press release (NASDAQ:BKR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $5.52B (+0.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- CEO comment: “As we look ahead to 2022, we expect the pace of global economic growth to remain strong although slightly moderate compared to 2021. We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas, providing an attractive investment environment for our customers and a strong tailwind for many of our product companies."