Signet reports 30% growth in Holiday Season revenue
Jan. 20, 2022 7:08 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) reported preliminary sales for the nine weeks ended Jan.1, 2022, Holiday Season, marking revenue growth of more than 30% and same store sales up over 25%.
- "We are raising guidance to reflect our strong holiday performance. We delivered operating margin expansion as our strategy drove higher traffic and strong conversion with effective promotion and cost management," Chief Financial & Strategy Officer Joan Hilson commented.
- The company is announcing a $500M expansion to the remaining $184M available under the existing share repurchase program; within this, it plans to enter into a $250M accelerated share repurchase agreement after which $434M would remain under our multi-year program.
- For the Holiday Season, prelim total sales grew 30.4% to $2.4B; eCommerce sales were higher $52.1M Y/Y and brick and mortar sales were up $499.9M.
- Segment-wise, North America total revenue surged 30.2% Y/Y to $2.2B and International total revenue increased 30.5% to $144M.
- FY22 Guidance: The company believes it will deliver a sequential same store sales acceleration from Q3 to Q4