Shopify is viewed cautiously by Deutsche Bank with strategy shift in play
Jan. 20, 2022 7:08 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank lowers its price target on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to $1,400 from $1,600 as its takes a more cautious position ahead of the Q4 earnings report, although that PT still reps more than 30% upside from yesterday's close.
- Analyst Bhavin Shah and team expect Shopify will report a solid end to 2021 as the company continues to benefit from new merchant growth and the shift to online commerce. While upside is seen to Q4 sell-side estimates, particularly on GMV, a large focus is expected to be on Shopify Fulfillment commentary as the firm's field work suggests a meaningful change to the company's partner-led SFN strategy.
- "SFN has been a key part of the Shopify investment thesis as it provides a holistic solution to a high priority merchant need while monetizing from it appropriately. While we remain unclear on what the shift in strategy means for Shopify's long-term ambitions in fulfillment, at the very least we believe it limits any material upside on near-term take rate expansion."
- The takeaway from Deutsche Bank is that merchant solutions take rate increases will be important to the Shopify narrative into 2022 and are likely to constrain estimate revisions. That underpins DB's Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP).
- Shopify has topped revenue estimates in 11 of the 12 quarters and beat EPS estimates in six of the last seven quarters.