ChromaDex in pact with Designs for Health to offer new Niagen-formulated products

Jan. 20, 2022 7:14 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is trading ~2.5% higher in the pre-market after announcing a supply agreement with Designs for Health to offer new products formulated with Niagen.
  • Accordingly, Designs for Health, a U.S.-based supplier of dietary supplements for healthcare practitioners ((HCPs)) will add Niagen to its multi-ingredient formulas. The new products will be on offer exclusively through the company’s HCP network.
  • “These (healthcare) practitioners play a pivotal role in educating consumers on the importance of NAD+ and providing science-backed health solutions,” remarked ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried.
  • An FDA-safety reviewed and patented form of nicotinamide riboside, Niagen is considered as a healthy aging ingredient.
  • It is the only active ingredient in the company’s consumer product Tru Niagen, which generated $14.8M in net sales in Q3 2021 with ~24% YoY growth.
