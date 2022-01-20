Sony says it expects Activision games will remain on PlayStation after Microsoft deal: WSJ
Jan. 20, 2022 7:17 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY), ATVI, MSFTBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) said on Thursday that it expects games made by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to stay on its popular PlayStation console, even after Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closes on its deal to acquire the "Call of Duty" maker, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- "We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," a Sony spokesman told the news outlet.
- Sony (SONY) shares have plunged since news of the deal was released earlier this week, but are rebounding in pre-market trading, gaining more than 4% to trade at $114.98.
- In the press release discussion the acquisition, Microsoft (MSFT) gaming chief Phil Spencer said: "Players everywhere love Activision Blizzard games, and we believe the creative teams have their best work in front of them. Together we will build a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want."
- He added context to that in the conference call to discuss the deal. "As Satya [Nadella] pointed out, when you think about potential opportunities, like, say, offering Diablo, Call of Duty or Overwatch via cloud streaming to anyone on any device, you can see just how exciting this deal really is."
- Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs said the Microsoft (MSFT)-Activision (ATVI) deal is all about the metaverse and expanding Microsoft's presence in the cloud.