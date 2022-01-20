Walmart slips after KeyBanc warns on inflation impact, loss of stimulus tailwind
Jan. 20, 2022 7:17 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) trades lower after KeyBanc Capital Markets lowers the retailer to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight.
- Analyst Edward Yruma notes that Walmart (WMT) is likely to see more wage pressure this year as the largest private U.S. employer and sees other factors setting up to pressure top line sales.
- "Since our initiation, WMT has undergone a transformation into arguably one of the strongest omnichannel U.S. retailers. However, we believe that the lack of stimulus tailwinds and continued inflationary pressure may disproportionately impact WMT’s 'middle of the middle' U.S. consumer near term."
- Shares of Walmart (WMT) are down 0.79% premarket to $142.81. The stock has trailed the S&P 500 Index over the last six months (see the advanced chart).