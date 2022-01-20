Hut 8 acquires TeraGo's Data Center Business for C$30M

Jan. 20, 2022 7:22 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Bitcoin cryptocurrency payment system network modern city future technology

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the cloud and colocation data center business from TeraGo which will establish the former as a high-performance computing platform, providing unique positioning for the Company within the digital asset ecosystem.
  • Under agreement terms, consideration payable to TeraGo will consist of C$30M, to be funded from existing cash on balance sheet.
  • The acquisition consists of five data centers across Canada with a comprehensive information technology offering that includes a complete selection of scalable cloud services.
  • It will add ~400 commercial customers, across a variety of industry verticals and also adds 30+ experienced data center professionals with enterprise grade data center expertise.
  • "The acquisition of this complementary business diversifies Hut 8's operations with a discrete, steady cash flow, that is uncorrelated to digital asset mining," CEO Jaime Leverton commented.
  • Transaction expected to close in 1Q22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.