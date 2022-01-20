Russia's central bank proposes ban on cryptocurrencies, likens to pyramid scheme
Jan. 20, 2022 7:28 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Russia's central bank proposes banning the use and mining of cryptocurrencies in Russia, saying it threatens financial stability, retail investors, and its monetary policy sovereignty.
- In a report published on Thursday, the Bank of Russia said the crypto market has "signs of a financial pyramid as increase in their prices is largely driven by demand demonstrated by new market participants."
- The report also said crypto mining "creates unproductive consumption of electric power," threatening the power supply of residential buildings, social infrastructure, and enterprises.
- In its argument against the use of crypto for payments, the central bank said cryptocurrencies are "extensively used in illegal activities," like money laundering, drug trafficking, and terrorist financing.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is little changed, recently trading at ~$42K. Ether (ETH-USD) trading at $3.13K. Cardano (ADA-USD) drops 6.0%.
- In December, Reuters reported that the Bank of Russia was seeking to ban crypto investments because of its risks to financial stability.