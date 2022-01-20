Bausch Health names former Allergan executive as chief medical officer at Bausch + Lomb

Business concept.Top view of glasses,clock,pen and tablet written with Spinoff on white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) announced the appointment of Dr. Yehia Hashad as the Chief Medical Officer and executive vice president of R&D for its new eye care spin-off Bausch + Lomb Corporation, effective Jan. 31, 2022.
  • Dr. Hashad joins Bausch + Lomb from an 11-year stint at Allergan/AbbVie where he led Allergan's clinical programs across its eye care portfolio. Before that, he served Novartis Pharma AG for five years with a focus on ophthalmology.
  • "I am excited that Dr. Hashad will lead the R&D organization and serve as CMO at Bausch + Lomb,” noted Joseph C. Papa, chairman, and CEO of Bausch Health.
  • Early this month, Bausch Health (BHC) announced the filing of registration documents in its bid to spin off Bausch + Lomb as a separate public company.
