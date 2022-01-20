American Airlines gains after reporting narrower-than-anticipated Q1 loss

The Airfield At Miami International Airport

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is higher in early trading after reporting passenger revenue per available seat mile up 37% in Q4 to $0.1058. The carrier's load factor jumped to 69.6% from 49.6% a year ago. Revenue was $9.43B to top the consensus mark of $9.38B. The Q1 loss was narrower than anticipated.
  • The company guided for Q1 revenue to be down 20% to 22% to range of $8.26B to $8.47B vs. $9.06B consensus. Capacity is seen being down 8% to 10% during the quarter in comparison to the first quarter of 2019. American says it will continue to match its forward capacity with observed bookings trends.
  • Shares of AAL are up 1.68% premarket after the earnings topper.
