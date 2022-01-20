Huazhu provides preliminary results for hotel operations in 4Q and FY21

Jan. 20, 2022 7:53 AM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Huazhu (NASDAQ:HTHT) +8% reports preliminary results for hotel operations in 4Q and FY21.
  • RevPAR recovery in Q4 2021 was still significantly impacted by several COVID-19 resurgences in China for Legacy-Huazhu business. RevPAR recovered to 90% in October, 76% in November, and 90% in December from 2019 levels.
  • The recovery trend of DH was disrupted in November 2021, as RevPAR and occupancy numbers declined compared to those in the summer.
  • The company expects RevPAR recovery in the near-term to remain under pressure due to the recent Omicron variant.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.