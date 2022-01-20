Huazhu provides preliminary results for hotel operations in 4Q and FY21
Jan. 20, 2022 7:53 AM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Huazhu (NASDAQ:HTHT) +8% reports preliminary results for hotel operations in 4Q and FY21.
- RevPAR recovery in Q4 2021 was still significantly impacted by several COVID-19 resurgences in China for Legacy-Huazhu business. RevPAR recovered to 90% in October, 76% in November, and 90% in December from 2019 levels.
- The recovery trend of DH was disrupted in November 2021, as RevPAR and occupancy numbers declined compared to those in the summer.
- The company expects RevPAR recovery in the near-term to remain under pressure due to the recent Omicron variant.