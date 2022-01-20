Standard Lithium reports progress at Arkansas demonstration plant
Jan. 20, 2022 7:37 AM ETStandard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +4% pre-market on news that its flagship Arkansas project produced a "first-of-its-kind start-to-finish DLE to battery quality lithium carbonate in a single integrated process."
- The SiFT lithium carbonate plant was installed at the site in Q3 2021, and the company says it has been successfully commissioned and used to produce battery quality lithium carbonate at the plant.
- Standard Lithium says it expanded its internal team and retained additional consulting to advance necessary project definition work for its first commercial lithium plant, intended to be constructed at Lanxess' South Facility.
- Standard Lithium shares have gained nearly 80% over the past year but have dropped nearly 30% YTD.