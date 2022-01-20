Agrify announces Q4 record bookings of $250M+

Jan. 20, 2022 7:39 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) announces Q4 new bookings exceeded $250M which is greater than earlier provided Q4 guidance of $100M and $220M+ greater than Q3 bookings.
  • The company reaffirms its Q4 revenue guidance of $26 to $28M.
  • The company expects to generate substantially more value over the full 10-year term of the TTK partnerships.
  • "We have seen significant and consistent improvement in our financial results quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, the introduction of our TTK Solution has proven to address multiple pain points in the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industry, while simultaneously creating compelling and long-term value for our shareholders," Chairman and CEO Raymond Chang commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.