Agrify announces Q4 record bookings of $250M+
Jan. 20, 2022 7:39 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) announces Q4 new bookings exceeded $250M which is greater than earlier provided Q4 guidance of $100M and $220M+ greater than Q3 bookings.
- The company reaffirms its Q4 revenue guidance of $26 to $28M.
- The company expects to generate substantially more value over the full 10-year term of the TTK partnerships.
- "We have seen significant and consistent improvement in our financial results quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, the introduction of our TTK Solution has proven to address multiple pain points in the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industry, while simultaneously creating compelling and long-term value for our shareholders," Chairman and CEO Raymond Chang commented.