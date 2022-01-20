Ford is downgraded by Jefferies after rally priced in big turnaround
- Jefferies lowers Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to a Hold rating from Buy even as it gives it a credit for a major turnaround.
- Analyst Philippe Houchois: "Ford and its shares are in good shape and in good hands. The group has replaced, revived or re-invented all key product franchises, leapfrogging EV early movers in the US and in Europe (100% electric targeted by 2030). Global Redesign has closed most of the gap with GM cost base and retained a reduced but still solid global exposure."
- With the 69% jump in share price over the last six months, Houchois thinks Ford shares have re-rated on the recovered earnings. He sees limited scope for positive surprises - although the stake in non-core Rivian, the expected IPO of Argo AI and the return of dividends are seen providing some strong support.
- Jefferies assign a price target of $25 to Ford.
- Shares of Ford (F) are down 2.09% premarket to $21.98.
