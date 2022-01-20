Travelers stock climbs as investment income, underwriting gains fuel Q4 earnings

  • Travelers (NYSE:TRV) stock gains 5.0% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings crush the consensus estimate as net written premiums climb 10%, growing in all three segments from a year ago.
  • Q4 core EPS of $5.20 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $3.80 and up from $4.91 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Core income increased primarily due to higher net investment income and a higher underlying underwriting gain (i.e., excluding net prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses), partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development.
  • Q4 net investment gains were $58M pretax vs. $50M in Q4 2020.
  • Net investment income of $743M pretax increased 10% Y/Y.
  • Total revenue of $9.01B rose 7% Y/Y from $8.40B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Underlying combined ratio of 88.7%, unchanged from a year ago.
  • Adjusted book value per share of $109.76 at Dec. 31, 2021 rose 10% from $99.54 at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Net written premiums of $7.80B rose 10% Y/Y.
  • Business Insurance Segment income of $867M rose from $713M a year earlier; underlying combined ratio of 89.8% improved from 93.6% a year ago.
  • Bond & Specialty Insurance Segment income of $170M increased from $164M in Q4 2020l; underlying combined ratio of 83.3% vs. 85.0% a year ago.
  • Personal Insurance Segment income of $327M declined from $457M a year ago; underlying combined ratio of 88.7% vs. 83.1%.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
