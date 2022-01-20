Cardiovascular Systems announces FDA clearance for Scoreflex Scoring Balloon
Jan. 20, 2022 7:51 AM ETCardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- OrbusNeich Medical Company and its distribution partner in the U.S. Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) announced that the FDA granted the PMA approval for OrbusNeich’s cardiac catheter, Scoreflex NC.
- With the FDA nod, Scoreflex NC PTCA (Scoring Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) catheter is indicated for the dilatation of the coronary artery and in-stent restenosis to improve blood supply to heart tissue in patients with coronary ischemia.
- The FDA clearance for Scoreflex NC follows a pivotal study conducted in the U.S. across 12 sites involving 200 patients.
- “Scoreflex NC will be a welcomed addition to the interventional toolbox to treat complex coronary artery disease,” remarked Dr. David Kandzari, the Principal Investigator of the study.
