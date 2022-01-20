Google to launch beta to bring Android games to Windows PCs
Jan. 20, 2022 7:52 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google will launch a limited beta of an app that brings Android games to Windows PCs, with the trial coming to Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, the tech giant said late on Wednesday.
- The app, known as Google Play Games, will let Windows users in those countries play games such as "Mobile Legends," "Summoners War," and "Three Kingdoms Tactics."
- Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares are up slightly more than 0.5% to $2,730.68 in pre-market trading on Thursday.
- According to a blog post announcing the trial, there will be "immersive and seamless gameplay sessions between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC."
- In addition, gamers will be able to "easily browse, download, and play their favorite mobile games on their PCs, while taking advantage of larger screens with mouse and keyboard inputs," Arjun Dayal, Group Product Manager, Google Play Games, wrote in the post.
- "No more losing your progress or achievements when switching between devices, it just works with your Google Play Games profile! Play Points can also be earned for Google Play Games activity on PCs."
- Dayal added that the company would have "more to share on future beta releases and regional availability soon."
